A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Greater Golaghat Central Raax Mahotsav will be celebrated on November 29 with a colourful programme at Chandmari in Golaghat town. The festival is being organised by the Srimanta Sankardev Kristi Bikash Aru Charcha Kendra, with the cooperation of various organisations, institutions, and the people of Golaghat. Extensive preparations are already underway to ensure the successful celebration of the festival. In this connection, a public meeting was held recently at the public meeting hall in Chandmari, under the chairmanship of senior journalist and social worker Diganta Kumar Bhuyan.