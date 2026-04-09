Golaghat Ready for Polls: 9 Lakh Voters, 21 Candidates, 5 Seats

Golaghat district is fully geared up for the Assam Assembly Election, with polling teams dispatched on Wednesday from Golaghat Engineering College to their respective centres across all five constituencies.

Officials left carrying voting materials and equipment needed for the smooth conduct of the election on April 9.

A total of 5,560 presiding and polling officers, including those kept in reserve, have been deployed across Golaghat district. Each polling centre will have one presiding officer, three polling officers, and one or two police personnel.

The district administration has set up 1,158 polling centres in total. Here is how they are distributed:

Golaghat LAC (103): 268 centres

Dergaon LAC (104): 235 centres

Bokakhat LAC (105): 212 centres

Khumtai LAC (106): 230 centres

Sarupathar LAC (107): 213 centres

The total electorate in Golaghat district stands at 9,02,657 — comprising 4,44,762 male and 4,57,885 female voters.

Constituency-wise, the voter count breaks down as follows:

Golaghat LAC: 2,01,387

Dergaon LAC: 1,77,529

Bokakhat LAC: 1,64,648

Khumtai LAC: 1,71,697

Sarupathar LAC: 1,87,396

Also Read: Assam ready for bye-poll in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies