Golaghat Ready for Polls: 9 Lakh Voters, 21 Candidates, 5 Seats

Golaghat district is fully geared up for the Assam Assembly Election, with polling teams dispatched on Wednesday from Golaghat Engineering College to their respective centres across all five constituencies.
Officials left carrying voting materials and equipment needed for the smooth conduct of the election on April 9.
A total of 5,560 presiding and polling officers, including those kept in reserve, have been deployed across Golaghat district. Each polling centre will have one presiding officer, three polling officers, and one or two police personnel.
The district administration has set up 1,158 polling centres in total. Here is how they are distributed:
Golaghat LAC (103): 268 centres
Dergaon LAC (104): 235 centres
Bokakhat LAC (105): 212 centres
Khumtai LAC (106): 230 centres
Sarupathar LAC (107): 213 centres
The total electorate in Golaghat district stands at 9,02,657 — comprising 4,44,762 male and 4,57,885 female voters.
Constituency-wise, the voter count breaks down as follows:
Golaghat LAC: 2,01,387
Dergaon LAC: 1,77,529
Bokakhat LAC: 1,64,648
Khumtai LAC: 1,71,697
Sarupathar LAC: 1,87,396
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A total of 21 candidates are in the fray across the five seats.
In 103 Golaghat LAC, BJP's Ajanta Neog faces Congress candidate Bitupon Saikia and Independent Rubul Bora.
In 104 Dergaon LAC, BJP's Mridul Dutta is up against Congress candidate Sagarika Bora and AAP's Pulin Gogoi.
105 Bokakhat LAC has the most crowded field, with six candidates: AGP's Atul Bora, Raijor Dal's Hari Prasad Saikia, GGP's Bebekananda Rajowar, and Independents Jiten Gogoi, Pronab Doley, and Hemanta Doloi.
In 106 Khumtai LAC, BJP's Mrinal Saikia, Congress's Roselina Tirkey, JMM's Amit Nag, AAP's Ashis Hazarika, and Independent Bhaboswar Dusad are contesting.
In 107 Sarupathar LAC, BJP's Biswajit Phukan faces AJP candidate Jibon Chutia and JMM's Sahil Munda.
The district administration has confirmed that all preparations are in place for polling to proceed without disruption on April 9.