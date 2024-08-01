Assam ready for bye-poll in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state election department is ready to hold the bye-poll in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs). As part of this exercise, the state election department has published the draft electoral rolls of these five LACs with 9,08,857 electors. The five constituencies are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. The publication of the draft electoral rolls of the five LACs is necessary, as the bye-poll will be in accordance with the pre-delimitation LACs.

People can file their claims and objections until August 10, 2024. The department will publish the final photo electoral roll for the bye-poll on August 20 after the disposal of claims and objections.

The election of five MLAs as MPs in the recently held Lok Sabha poll necessitated the bye-election. According to sources, the bye-poll is possible towards the end of September this year.

According to the state election department, the number of total polling stations in the bye-poll will be 1,078, and the highest number of 273 polling stations will be in the Sidli LAC. Following Sidli are 246 in the Bongaigaon LAC, 208 in Dholai, 197 in Samaguri, and 154 in Behali.

The constituency-wise break-up of the draft electoral rolls is 1,96,772 in Dholai, 2,16,983 in Sidli, 1,82,354 in Bongaigaon, 1,32,300 in Behali, and 1,80,448 in Samaguri.

The claims and objections will be received online only.

