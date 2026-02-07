Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pooh-poohs Congress’ ‘Journey of Change’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party’s ongoing “Journey of Change,” alleging that the campaign is an attempt to bring back what it described as the “dark days” of the previous Congress regime.

Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami claimed that the Congress initiative, led by MP Gaurav Gogoi, reminds people of a period marked by rampant rhino poaching, corruption, nepotism and administrative malpractices.

He alleged that the Congress campaign has failed to garner support in areas inhabited by indigenous Assamese Hindus and Muslims as well as people of Indian origin, and has instead faced resistance in places such as Bordowa and other regions. At the same time, Goswami claimed that the march has received support in certain minority-dominated areas.

The BJP spokesperson further criticized the Congress’s concept of “New Bor Asom,” alleging that it reflects a divisive agenda. He asserted that the BJP would oppose any move that, in its view, undermines the interests of indigenous communities in the state.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party Launches ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’