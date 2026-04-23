Golaghat Student Wins National CCRT Scholarship for Borgeet Singing

GOLAGHAT — Priyanki Sarmah, a Class VIII student of Sacred Heart High School in Golaghat, has been awarded the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship (2025-26) in the Borgeet category at the all-India level.

The scholarship is conferred by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India — one of the country's most prestigious recognitions for young talent in traditional and classical art forms.

Priyanki, a resident of Arengapara in Golaghat, is the only daughter of Debranjan Sarmah and Kabita Sarmah. She began learning music at a young age under her mother's guidance, and is currently receiving formal training in Borgeet from Ajit Kumar Bora.

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