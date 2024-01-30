Golaghat: TET teachers stage sit-in demanding regularization with salary security as well as withdrawal of alternative measures

GOLAGHAT: A two-hour sit-in programme was staged in front of the office of the Primary Block Primary Education Officer and Block Mission Coordinator of Golaghat East Education Block on Monday.

The All Assam Primary TET Passed Teachers’ Association demanded regularization with salary security as well as withdrawal of alternative measures. They have threatened to initiate various protest programmes against the government if their demands are not met.

They demanded stoppage of the conspiracy to regularize the option system, provide teacher status, provide salary security etc.

