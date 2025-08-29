Assam: Training on eri silk spinning and natural dyeing held in Chaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A training programme on eri silk spinning and natural dyeing was conducted at Pachim Dhuli, Chaygaon, on Thursday under the nationwide campaign ‘Mera Resham Mera Abhiman,’ organized by the Regional Silk Technological Research Station (RSTRS), Guwahati, Central Silk Board.

Coordinated by Abhishek Tripathi, Scientist-B, RSTRS Guwahati, the programme highlighted the role of natural dyeing techniques and modern spinning practices in enhancing productivity, improving silk quality, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rearers and reelers in Assam.

Addressing the gathering, Gulumani Kalita, President of the Chaygaon Gram Panchayat, underscored the importance of women’s empowerment and urged rural women to adopt sericulture for economic self-reliance. Digamber Prasad, Senior Technical Assistant, RSTRS Guwahati, demonstrated improved reeling devices and offered practical guidance for enhancing yarn quality.

State Sericulture Department officials shared inputs on advanced rearing methods and apprised participants of government schemes available for farmers. Experts also discussed challenges in the sector, including irregular cocoon supply, market fluctuations, and labour-intensive processes, while encouraging the adoption of technology without compromising the traditional essence of Assam’s globally renowned Eri and Muga silk.

The programme saw active participation from farmers, reelers, and women entrepreneurs, who expressed interest in advanced technologies to boost income. It concluded with an interactive session where participants exchanged views and suggestions.

The event reaffirmed the commitment of the Central Silk Board and RSTRS Guwahati to strengthen Assam’s post-cocoon sector and empower rural communities through sustainable sericulture practices.

