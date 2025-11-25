Golaghat: Village meetings to demand solutions to issues of Scheduled Caste villages

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: To put pressure on the government to solve the various problems faced by Scheduled Caste villages in Golaghat district, and to unite the people of these villages, the Golaghat District Scheduled Caste Students' Association has taken the first step of organizing awareness meetings and village gatherings across the district. With the cooperation of the Mohuramukh sub-regional committee, such a village meeting was held yesterday at No.1 Goreimari village.

In the presence of over two hundred villagers, the meeting was held under the presidency of Mauzum Das, President of the Bokakhat sub-division committee.

Speaking at the meeting, District Committee President Pranab Pratim Das said that most Scheduled Caste people lived in river-bank areas, and their major problems included river erosion and the lack of land pattas or land rights, issues that he described as extremely unfortunate. He stated that the government had completely failed to resolve these problems. Likewise, it is very disappointing that the roads in the villages inhabited predominantly by Scheduled Caste communities remain in extremely poor condition till date, he added.

He informed that the district committee has taken the initiative to visit each village and discuss the problems faced by the people. He further warned that if the government did not take steps to solve these issues within a short period of time, the people would be compelled to unite and take protest actions, including the possibility of a collective vote boycott in the upcoming election.

Addressing the meeting, District Vice-President Rahul Das urged the people to participate in a massive public gathering to be organized in February, where the Scheduled Caste population of the entire Golaghat district will be united.

Also present at the meeting were district committee advisor and journalist Bharat Das, office-bearers of the Bokakhat sub-division committee, noted social worker Hemanta Hazarika, Lohiteswar Das, and several senior citizens of the village, who shared their views.

Several important resolutions were adopted in the meeting. It was stated that a mass-signature campaign would be launched demanding measures to prevent river erosion in Mohuramukh No.1 Goreimari village, and that a delegation would meet the concerned minister to submit the demand. Additionally, to demand land pattas for Scheduled Caste residents, a 'Chalo to Bokakhat Circle Office' programme will be organized with the cooperation of the village.

