Vibrant Village Programme–II: Meetings at Indo-Bhutan border villages in Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Three important meetings were held on Thursday under the Vibrant Village Programme–II in the Indo-Bhutan border tribal villages of No.1 Paharpur, Patkijuli, and Bogajuli in Tamulpur district. The first meeting was held at No.1 Paharpur, followed by Patkijuli and Bogajuli.

The meetings were presided over by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty of Tamulpur district, during which detailed discussions were held on various issues faced by the villagers and their possible solutions. The villagers highlighted several persistent problems such as human-elephant conflict, deforestation, issues related to education, agriculture, drinking water, electricity, health, forest management, veterinary services, and sub-health centres. They urged the administration to take necessary steps to address these challenges.

In response, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, informed the villagers that the Government of India has included 106 villages of Tamulpur district under the ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan.’ He added that their villages were also part of this initiative and that measures would soon be taken to resolve their problems under the programme.

He further stated that the schemes of both the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and the Government of Assam must be implemented effectively in the area. The District Commissioner also appealed to the villagers to participate in the upcoming ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ to be held on November 15 at Nagrijuli, which will be organized in connection with the ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan.’

Focusing on the socio-economic development of the region, the District Commissioner and RK Tej Kumar Singh, Second-in-Command of the 64th Battalion of SSB, urged villagers to take advantage of local opportunities. They stated that if the food items required by the SSB could be produced locally, the force would prefer purchasing them directly from local producers instead of importing them from outside. Addressing the issue of the elephant menace in agricultural fields, the District Commissioner said, “We must adopt scientific measures to prevent elephants from damaging crops.”

