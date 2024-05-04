Golaghat Youth On Way To Join ULFA Nabbed By Assam Rifles In Nagaland

GOLAGHAT: A youth was arrested by the troops of the Assam Rifles stationed at Nagaland on Friday after it had been alleged that the accused individual was allegedly on his way to join the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).
According to reports, the Assam rifles arrested the young lad, identified as Munindra Das Narayan, in Mon district of Nagaland on May 3.
As per information available, the youth hails from Udoipur Merapani village located in Golaghat district of Assam.
The Assam Rifles handed over the custody of the youth to the Charaideo Police after prevailing in preventing him from joining the ULFA.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this year, an employee of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati reportedly joined the banned militant organization United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), the Paresh Baruah-led faction.
This development came just days after the pro-talk ULFA signed the peace accord while the Paresh Baruah-led faction refrained from participating in the peace process.
This incident came to light when reports emerged that a junior technician employed at IIT-Guwahati, identified as Gautam Gogoi, joined the ULFA-I.
Reports further added that Gautam was a resident of Amguri in Assam's Sivasagar district.
This incident marked the first case of a youth joining the ULFA-I following the significant signing of a peace agreement with the pro-talk faction of the ULFA.
