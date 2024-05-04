Golaghat Youth On Way To Join ULFA Nabbed By Assam Rifles In Nagaland

GOLAGHAT: A youth was arrested by the troops of the Assam Rifles stationed at Nagaland on Friday after it had been alleged that the accused individual was allegedly on his way to join the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

According to reports, the Assam rifles arrested the young lad, identified as Munindra Das Narayan, in Mon district of Nagaland on May 3.

As per information available, the youth hails from Udoipur Merapani village located in Golaghat district of Assam.

The Assam Rifles handed over the custody of the youth to the Charaideo Police after prevailing in preventing him from joining the ULFA.