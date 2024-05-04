Assam: Guwahati Goes Dry from May 5-7 Ahead of Assam Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: To get ready for the Lok Sabha elections, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has said that alcohol cannot be sold in Guwahati for 48 hours. This rule will start at 5:00 PM on May 5 and end at 5:00 PM on May 7.

This decision is because the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will happen on May 7. The goal is to keep things calm and make sure the elections go well.