Assam: Guwahati Goes Dry from May 5-7 Ahead of Assam Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: To get ready for the Lok Sabha elections, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has said that alcohol cannot be sold in Guwahati for 48 hours. This rule will start at 5:00 PM on May 5 and end at 5:00 PM on May 7.
This decision is because the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will happen on May 7. The goal is to keep things calm and make sure the elections go well.
The order read, “In pursuance of the Govt. W.T. Message vide ECF No.271931/394 dated 29th March, 2024 and in connection with the ensuing 3rd Phase of General Elections, 2024 to the parliamentary constituencies of Guwahati which is scheduled to be held on 7/05/2024, the undersigned hereby declares 'DRY DAY' in Kamrup Metropolitan District w.e.f. 5.00 P.M. of 05/05/2024 to 5:00 P.M. 07/05/2024 including the day of counting of votes which is fixed on 04/06/2024.”
Meanwhile, in the last leg of campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, political parties are making a final call in all their effort to garner support from the people for their candidates. The electioneering has reached a feverish note, from Guwahati to the entire lower Assam region.
Polling on that day will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. in the four parliamentary constituencies of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati. The campaigning for the third and final phase of polling will end at 5 p.m. on May 5.
On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, AGP president Atul Bora, cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, APCC president Bhupen Borah, BTC chief Pramod Boro, and others were on the campaign trail, culling support for their respective party candidates.
On the other hand, APCC president Bhupen Borah addressed three election rallies at Tulsibil (Gossaigaon), Ghilaguri (Abhayapuri), and Nisuka (Sorbhog) under the Kokrajhar and Barpeta parliamentary constituencies.
During the rallies, Borah sought the support of the people for Kokrajhar Congress candidate Garjan Mashahary and Barpeta candidate Deep Bayan.
