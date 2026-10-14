Golakganj Drug Bust: Four Arrested with 20 Containers of Contraband in Assam

In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotics networks, Assam Police arrested four alleged drug suppliers and seized 20 containers of suspected contraband during a high-stakes operation in Golakganj on Wednesday.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Razzak Ali, Hafizur Rahman, Zakir Hussain, and Mizanur Rahman. Acting on a precise intelligence input regarding a moving shipment near the interstate border, tactical teams intercepted the suspects before the consignment could be distributed into local markets.

Initial forensic checks suggest the containers hold high-grade synthetic drugs smuggled through porous border routes.

Security forces have cordoned off the area as extensive raids continue across neighboring hideouts to trace the wider supply chain.

Confirming the operation, Dhubri Superintendent of Police stated: "Our teams successfully neutralized a major distribution node today.

We have launched a rigorous interrogation to pinpoint the source of these contraband containers and are confident of tracking down the mastermind behind this network soon."