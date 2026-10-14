Guwahati Police Seize 5 Kg of Marijuana at Jayanagar

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man and seized around 5 kg of marijuana during a raid at Balughat in the Jayanagar locality of the city. As per statement, the police also recovered two Android mobile phones from the possession of the accused, identified as Babul Mazumdar.

The raid was conducted at Balughat after credible intelligence inputs regarding suspected narcotics-related activities in the area. Police identified Mazumdar as an alleged drug peddler operating in the locality.

During the operation, officers seized approximately 5 kg of ganja along with the two mobile phones. Mazumdar was subsequently taken into custody for further questioning.

Investigators are expected to question the accused about his alleged links with suppliers and other individuals involved in the narcotics trade. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the seized contraband and determine whether others were involved in the alleged activities.

Mazumdar is a resident of Baghjap Gaon under Jagiroad Police Station in Assam’s Morigaon district, officials said. The police are yet to assess the estimated market value of the seized cannabis.

Further details are awaited.