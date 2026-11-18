Guwahati: Gold prices in India fell sharply on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, extending a three-session sell-off that reduced 24-carat gold prices by ₹43,600 per 100 grams across major retail markets.

The decline followed international spot gold falling below $3,800 an ounce, pressured by a stronger US dollar, elevated US Treasury yields and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase in December.

Gold prices across major Indian cities continued to decline on Wednesday, with retail rates falling below ₹13,400 per gram for 24-carat gold.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the 24K gold rate stood at ₹1,33,260 per 10 grams. The 22K rate was ₹1,22,150, while 18K gold was priced at ₹99,940 per 10 grams.

Delhi recorded slightly higher prices, with 24K gold at ₹1,33,410 per 10 grams and 22K gold at ₹1,22,300.

The latest decline added to losses recorded earlier in the week, taking the cumulative three-session fall to ₹43,600 per 100 grams, equivalent to ₹4,360 per 10 grams.

Wednesday's trading session brought another substantial correction across gold purity categories.

According to the supplied market figures, 24K gold declined ₹2,780 per 10 grams. The corresponding falls for 22K and 18K gold were ₹2,550 and ₹2,090 per 10 grams, respectively.

The three-day sell-off included a ₹8,200-per-100-gram decline on Monday, followed by another ₹7,600 on Tuesday.

The cumulative correction reached ₹43,600 per 100 grams by Wednesday, putting additional pressure on domestic retail bullion prices. The weakness in domestic gold prices follows a sharp movement in international financial markets.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, attributed the pressure to the stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields.

He said, "A stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields are making dollar-denominated bullion less attractive. Markets are also anticipating another Federal Reserve rate increase in December."

The US dollar index had reached a 19-month high, while US Treasury yields remained above 5%, according to the supplied market information. International spot gold subsequently slipped below $3,800 an ounce, marking a 14-month low.

Market analysts expect near-term pressure to persist despite the sharp correction over the previous three sessions.

Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst - Commodities & Currencies at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, maintained a bearish near-term assessment in her daily market note.

She said, "The near-term outlook for gold prices continues to be bearish despite the sharp correction in recent days."

Traders are also awaiting the release of the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for further clarity on monetary policy.

The minutes are expected to provide additional policy signals as markets assess the possibility of another interest rate increase in December.

The immediate direction of gold prices will remain closely linked to international bullion movements, the US dollar and Treasury yields.

The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are the next key development identified by market participants in the supplied market update.

With analysts maintaining a bearish near-term outlook, buyers and market participants will be watching for further signals from global financial markets before assessing the next move in domestic gold prices.