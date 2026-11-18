Guwahati: Assam Police seized 412 grams of suspected heroin and ₹7,00,380 in cash during a raid at a residence in the Bihutoli area of Hojai Town on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police took two suspects, identified as Swapna Banik and Pradip Banik, into custody as part of the state's ongoing anti-narcotics drive.

Assam Police conducted a search operation at a private residence in the Bihutoli area of Hojai Town on Wednesday, November 18, following specific intelligence inputs.

The operation led to the recovery of 412 grams of suspected heroin packed inside 34 soap boxes. Police also seized ₹7,00,380 in cash and two mobile handsets from the residence.

The estimated street value of the recovered narcotics is approximately ₹50 lakh, according to the supplied seizure information.

The two persons taken into custody have been identified as Swapna Banik and Pradip Banik, described in the supplied information as a mother-son duo.

Hojai Police are interrogating the suspects as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are seeking to establish possible backward and forward supply links connected to the seized narcotics.

No further details about the suspects or the alleged drug supply network have been provided in the official statement quoted by the Chief Minister's Office.

The seizure included suspected heroin, cash and mobile phones. The recovery details are as follows:

Suspected heroin: 412 grams, Packaging: 34 soap boxes, Cash: ₹7,00,380, Mobile phones: Two handsets, Estimated street value: Approximately ₹50 lakh.

The recovery of cash and mobile handsets forms part of the material being examined during the investigation.

The investigation remains underway, with both suspects in police custody.

According to the supplied information, Hojai Police are questioning the accused to identify possible backward and forward supply connections. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The raid forms part of Assam's ongoing statewide anti-narcotics campaign, which the Chief Minister's Office referenced through the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.

Further details about the investigation and any additional action against suspected members of the supply network have not yet been provided.