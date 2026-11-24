Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, flagged off the resumption of direct Alliance Air flights between Imphal and Silchar at Imphal International Airport, restoring regional air connectivity after nearly a year.

Operating under the Manipur State Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, the service aims to improve accessibility for passengers travelling between Manipur and Assam's Barak Valley.

Alliance Air has resumed direct flight services between Imphal and Silchar with an ATR 72 aircraft, following an initiative by the Directorate of Transport, Government of Manipur.

According to the flight schedule provided for the service, flight 9I731 departs Imphal at 8:35 AM and arrives in Silchar at 9:30 AM.

The service will operate every Tuesday and Thursday under the Manipur State Viability Gap Funding Scheme, which supports the restoration of regional air connectivity.

The resumption follows a suspension lasting nearly a year, during which passengers travelling between the two regions had to contend with the absence of a direct air connection.

The restored route is expected to benefit commuters travelling between Manipur and Assam's Barak Valley, particularly residents of Jiribam district in Manipur.

Jiribam is located approximately 50 km from Silchar, making the route relevant for residents seeking easier access to the neighbouring Assam region.

Following the flag-off ceremony, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh highlighted the importance of improved regional connectivity for travel, tourism and economic development.

In his official statement, he said, "This initiative marks an important step towards strengthening regional air connectivity, improving accessibility and promoting tourism and economic development. Our commitment is to ensure that improved connectivity creates greater opportunities, facilitates easier travel and contributes to the overall progress and prosperity of the people of Manipur."

The state government is also evaluating the possibility of introducing a third weekly flight, depending on passenger demand.

Alongside the flight flag-off, Singh reviewed the New Integrated Terminal Building project at Imphal International Airport, also known as Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.

The project is being implemented by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is also responsible for airport operations and terminal development.

According to the project details provided, the new terminal is expected to increase the airport's annual passenger-handling capacity from the existing 1.39 million to 5 million. The expanded facility is also planned to support round-the-clock, 24/7 operations.

The Chief Minister reviewed the project as part of the state's efforts to improve aviation infrastructure alongside the restoration of regional air services.

Manipur authorities are assessing the possibility of increasing the Imphal-Silchar service from two flights to three flights every week. The decision will depend on passenger demand, according to the background information provided for the initiative.

The Directorate of Transport, Government of Manipur, initiated the service, while Alliance Air operates the flights under the state-supported VGF arrangement.

The state government and AAI are also pushing for the timely completion of the new integrated terminal project, which is expected to accommodate increased passenger traffic.