Gold worth crores stolen from advocate’s house; gang busted in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Mangaldai police arrested the mastermind behind a major gold theft case, along with two other accomplices involved in the crime. The incident occurred a few days ago at the residence of Advocate Divya Jyoti Saharia of Tamulipara, Mangaldai, where gold worth crores of rupees was stolen. According to reports, the main mastermind, Abdul Gani, alias Geda of village Bandia under Mangaldai police station, broke into the advocate’s house alone and stole a large quantity of gold, which he later sold to two other individuals. The police have also arrested the jeweller who purchased the stolen gold.

The other two accomplices are Nasir Ali from Hirapara, Dhula, and Hafizur Rahman from Lotakhat.

The police recovered approximately 100 grams of gold, a significant amount of silver ornaments, a gold weighing machine, three valuable watches, a mobile phone, bank documents, a bike, and several incriminating documents from the suspects. The three thieves were produced in court on Monday, and taken into custody for three days for further interrogation.

The notorious Abdul Gani has previously been involved in multiple theft cases and served time in jail. There is a possibility that several other associates of Abdul Gani may also be arrested.

