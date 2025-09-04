Narendra Modi to visit Mangaldai on Sept 14, launch Rs 8,000-cr mega projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Darrang district administration and the district committee of the BJP have begun extensive preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Mangaldai on September 14.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of several mega projects worth around Rs 8,000 crore, including the proposed Mangaldai Medical College, the Kurua-Narengi bridge over the Brahmaputra, and the Kurua-Guwahati Ring Road. He is also slated to address a massive public gathering of nearly one lakh people at 11 am.

A preparatory meeting was held at the Darrang District BJP office to ensure a grand reception for the Prime Minister. The meeting was attended by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, State General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das, Ratul Sharma, Anup Barman, State Women’s Wing President Nilima Devi, and representatives from North Kamrup, Rangia, and Udalguri districts.

Addressing the gathering, Dilip Saikia urged the people of Darrang and Mangaldai to participate in large numbers, stressing that the Prime Minister should take back a positive message from the region. He pointed out that unlike in the past, when people had to protest for their rights, Assam has witnessed steady development under the BJP government.

Saikia also entrusted party workers with the responsibility of ensuring flawless arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. District Media Convenor Chandan Saikia expressed optimism that the occasion would mark the beginning of a new wave of development for both the district and the state.

