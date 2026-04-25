Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized at New Bongaigaon Railway Station in Major GRP Operation

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BONGAIGAON: In a major breakthrough, the Railway police seized a huge quantity of gold at New Bongaigaon railway station during a routine operation.

According to a GRP official, approximately 582 grams of gold, valued at over Rs 1 crore, was recovered. One person, identified as Amar Ali, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gold was being transported by the North East Express from Barpeta towards Bihar. Officials suspect that the consignment may be linked to a larger smuggling network.

Also Read: Fake Gold Racket Busted in Dakhingaon; One Arrested