‘Goru’ a film by Himangshu Prasad Das to be released on January 23 next year

Guwahati: The film 'Goru' directed by Himangshu Prasad Das wil be released on January 23 next year by in at least 325 places on 1000 screens across the state.



The team of 'Goru' made the announcement about the release of the film on Tuesday at a press meet in Guwahati.

The first screening will take place at the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati.

Director Himangshu Prasad Das said the film will be released by the general public instead of releasing in the cinema hall.

Director Das earlier said," We observed that audience in Assam wants to watch Assamese films but cannot enjoy them as in many places they do not have cinema halls. And they have to wait for the film to be telecast on television. Thus team 'Goru' decided to screen the movie in the entire state through projector as an effort so that everyone can enjoy the movie."

Shooting for the film has been taking place for the past two years and was earlier scheduled to be released on January 24 but now it will be released on January 23 next year.

Actor Bahrul Islam, Pakija Begum, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Kamal Lochan, Chandan Das, Lanishree, and others acted in the film.

125 places have already been shortlisted for the release of the movie. If any organization or party wants to book the film for screening the movie in their respective places they have been asked to contact the 'Goru' team on-7002510976/7002238896.

Tickets will be available soon.

Singers Angarag Papon Mahanta, Neel Akash, Deeplina Deka, and others are involved in music management of the film.

After the film 'Shakira Ahibo Bokul Tolor Bihuloi' (2017) director Das came up with this new movie 'Goru'.