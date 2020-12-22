5 lakhs of Health insurance announced for journalists by Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced an annual health insurance cover of 5 lakhs worth for the journalists in Tripura. The announcement was made by CM Deb in a conference named 'Forum for Development and Protection of Media Community' held in Agartala. The Minister further stated that the health insurance will be provided by the state government under the Ayushman Tripura Scheme to the journalists.

In the conference, the Chief Minister also spoke on the issue of creating livelihood opportunities for journalists in the state. In his words, "The State Government will work tirelessly for the uplift of livelihood opportunities of the journalists." Addressing the news personnel gathered in the Conference, he further said, "I want to suggest to the leaders of FDPMC that it should prepare a list of journalists who belong to the low- income group. The state government will leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of their livelihood opportunities." In addition, the CM also declared that the government will strive to provide more than 300 jackets to the journalists, especially in the districts.

The announcement by CM appears a day after he apologized for his 'threatening comments' on the media fraternity from earlier this year in September. On September 11, Deb said that he will not 'forgive' the media and that a section of the media was trying to 'mislead' people with fake news on Covid. On Sunday however, he apologized to the media fraternity in reference to his earlier comments. He said that he was sorry if his comments hurt anyone. Justifying his words, he further said, "There was so much controversy over my one statement and I want to say sorry if my words have hurt anyone."





