Gossainbarie TE halts operations after Nath Tea Factory's License Suspension

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A major disruption has hit Gossainbarie tea estate following the suspension of operations at M/s Nath Tea Factory, with which the estate has a long-standing job work agreement.

According to sources, following an order issued by the Tea Board of India vide Ref. No. 8(15)/LC/RC-47/2015/545) dated September 25, 2025, the manufacturing license of M/s Nath Tea Factory has been suspended from October 6 to October 20. The factory processes green tea leaves supplied by Gossainbarie tea estate and returns the finished product under a contract arrangement crucial to the estate’s production cycle.

In compliance with the Tea Board’s directive, the tea estate authorities have announced that they would be unable to send their green leaves to the factory and, consequently, would have to cease plucking and all field operations starting October 6.

