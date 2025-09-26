Assam: Dayapur TE comes to rescue after Pallorbund tea estate faces lock out

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Just days ahead of Durga Puja, the fate of 2000 workers of Pallorbund tea estate (TE) seemed to shuttle between uncertainty and hope. The management of the tea estate suddenly declared lock out in Pallorbund and its five division gardens allegedly without any prior intimation. The decision pushed the fate of 2000 workers in serious uncertainty. However, much to their relief, the Dayapur TE has agreed to run the garden, reportedly on an ad hoc basis, after the Barak Cha Shramik Union stepped in to solve the crisis.

A meeting convened by former MLA Rajdeep Goala, General Secretary of the Union, and attended by the representatives of the district administration, Provident Fund, Labour departments, and Dayapur estate management, decided that Pallorbund garden would now be looked after by the Dayapur TE management temporarily.

Labourers of the Pallorbund garden alleged that they had received no salary or ration for the last six months.

The management, after receiving a huge amount as compensation from the government following the acquisition of land under Bharat Mala project, has allegedly fled.

