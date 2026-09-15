Government Apathy Imperils Historic Charaichung Sanctuary as Nature Lovers Demand Conservation, Eco-Tourism Push

Charaichung faces threats to its wetlands, prompting nature lovers to demand urgent government intervention.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The historic Charaichung Royal Bird Sanctuary, regarded as Asia's first protected bird sanctuary, continues to remain neglected, triggering strong reactions among nature lovers. Located in the Bhakatiduar area under Sriram Gaon Panchayat in Majuli district, the Charaichung conservation initiative has been receiving attention from the organisation Majulir Sahitya, which has been organising the Charaichung Festival since 2024 to promote its protection.

Situated between the greater Deuri Boundary, Bokabil Boundary, and Abhayapuria Boundary areas of Bhakati Duar, Charaichung remains alive with the calls of various species of birds. However, due to alleged government apathy, its future is gradually moving towards destruction. As a result, the five wetlands located within Charaichong are also facing a serious threat.

Durgeswar Saikia, president of the Charaichung Festival Celebration Committee, expressed concern that the construction of an Amrit Sarovar in the heart of Charaichung by the government has posed a threat to the bird population of Majuli. Nature lover Atul Hazarika said that if Charaichung is officially protected, it could give a new dimension to tourism in Majuli. Various sources have reported that Charaichung is home to more than 105 indigenous bird species.

For the protection of Charaichung, Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam recently raised the issue in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak has also reportedly been giving special attention to the matter. However, Gobin Kumar Khownd, Secretary of Majulir Sahitya, alleged that the Assam Government's Forest and Tourism departments have not given adequate importance to the area.

Kamal Dutta, President of Majulir Sahitya, said that the restoration, development, and expansion of Charaichung would not only revive an important part of Assam's heritage but also open up immense possibilities for entrepreneurship and sustainable economic activities centred around the region.

Also Read: Assam: Majuli's Charaichung Festival Promotes Bird Conservation Efforts