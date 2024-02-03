Government job to at least one unemployed youth of each family in Assam demanded

LAKHIMPUR: The All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Assam on February 3 and February 4. It was stated by AAUA central committee president Dharmendra Deuri and general secretary Jiban Rajkhowa through a press communique sent to media on Friday.

Through the same press communique, AAUA also expressed its concern over the increasing rate of the unemployed youths in Assam and urged the Prime Minister’s intervention to mitigate the issue.

“At present, the unemployment problem has assumed an alarming status in Assam along with the nation. The number of unemployed youths in the State, including registered and non-registered, has already crossed the figure of 50,00,000. Making such a large number of unemployed youths employed only by the government alone is not possible. Though the Government of Assam, led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has initiated appreciable steps to appoint 1,00,000 unemployed youths in government jobs, we have not seen adoption of any sort of short term and long term planned schemes to provide engagement to the 50,00,000 unemployed youths of the State, the AAUA president and general secretary said in the press communique.

“Taking over charge as Prime Minister of India in 2014, Narendra Modi declared unemployment as the main problem of the nation and promised employment to at least one unemployed youth of every household in India. But the promise has still not been fulfilled”, the press communique added.

Under such circumstances, the AAUA has demanded the Prime Minister to ensure a government job to one youth of every family of the State to fulfill the promise.

