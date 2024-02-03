Assam: Dhubri District and Session Judge, P.C. Kalita convicted one Bangladeshi national

DHUBRI: Dhubri District and Session Judge, P.C. Kalita sentenced one Bangladeshi national, Umar Farooqe to five years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.10,000 for possessing Indian fake currency on Thursday. 28 years old Farooqe, a resident of Kurigram district of Bangladesh, was arrested along with two other Indian nationals of Dhubri district by Assam police in 2021. Farooqe was caught by Dhubri police with one lakh Indian fake currency while he was trying to transport and circulate the currency.

Two Indian nationals Shahalam Sheikh and Amir Ali were found innocent and court acquitted both of them. Government side was represented by advocate, Harmohan Das while investigation officer of Dhubri police was Sub-Inspector, Jayanta Das.

