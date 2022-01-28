Government keen on overall development under leadership of CM Sarma: Chandra Mohan Patowary

A CORRESPONDENT



SILCHAR: Minister for Transport, Industries and Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary unfurled the National Flag at Silchar police parade ground on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The programme was organized by the Cachar district administration maintaining Covid protocols.

Addressing a gathering, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, "Our government under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is working actively for the overall development of the State. As a result of the tireless efforts of the Chief Minister, every region in the State is witnessing remarkable progress. Progressive and positive changes have taken place in the home and political departments.

Talking about the issue of insurgency in Assam, Patowary said peace has returned to Assam with the government succeeding in convincing most of the militant outfits to return to the mainstream of the society.

Highlighting the activities of the government, the minister said, "Our government has conducted recruitment processes in a neutral manner in each department to meet the target of one lakh recruitments to solve the problem of unemployment. The recruitment process of every department is going on in a completely transparent way. This is benefiting the poor, helpless and talented unemployed youth of the State. The government has started the recruitment process by forming five more new commando battalions in the State to strengthen the law enforcing agencies in the State and create employment avenues. In addition, facilities and services like administrative reforms, training and pensions have been streamlined for the benefit of the people. Considering the public interest, online programmes have already been launched in several departments to end the syndicate systems in government offices and stop the harassment of the people forever. In Panchayat and Rural Development, all the transactions are being transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries."

Emphasizing various schemes taken by the present government, the minister said, "The work of Jal Jeevan Mission is in full swing in the entire State to supply drinking water to every household under the Public Health Technical Department. In addition, the government has undertaken various schemes for the development of food and civil supply and customer service department, general administration, border area development, co-operative department, soil conservation, hill tribes and other backward classes."

"The Department of Transport continues to provide fast service through three online programmes , including driving license." Minister Patowary quipped. He further said that the government has launched various people-oriented projects in each department.

Minister Patowary also greeted the police, the NCC cadres, BSF, CRPF, paramilitary forces and media fraternity on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning , Minister Patowary laid a wreath at the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Silchar Gandhi Bagh. Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, ,Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur and MLAs also laid wreaths at the statue of Father of the Nation, stated a press release.

