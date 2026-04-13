Government Model College Deithor Celebrates 'Basant Adoroni' Spring Festival Uniting Hill and Plain Communities

A colourful spring festival brought together students, teachers, and local residents at Government Model College, Deithor, in a celebration that reflected the unique cultural blend of one of Assam's most distinctive meeting points of hills and plains.
The "Basant Adoroni" — or Spring Welcome — event was held on the college campus, organised to usher in the spring season while celebrating the harmony between the region's hill and plain communities.
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College principal Dr Dipak Kumar Bora formally inaugurated the event, speaking about the institution's commitment to promoting cultural integration in a place as geographically and culturally diverse as Deithor.
He noted that such events help strengthen unity and brotherhood among students from different backgrounds.
In a memorable gesture, Dr Bora planted a Nahor sapling on the college premises in memory of popular Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg, blending the spirit of nature and culture into a single symbolic act.
Distinguished guests at the event included Binod Gogoi, secretary of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited Employees' Union, and Pranabjyoti Saikia, secretary of the Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha.
Both guests spoke about Bihu not merely as a seasonal festival, but as a powerful symbol of unity and harmony among communities. They also praised the college's initiative in using cultural events as a tool for integration.
Student cultural performances were among the highlights of the day-long programme, drawing enthusiastic participation from the audience.
The event featured Bihu, Karbi, Bagurumba, and Jhumur dancing — a rich and diverse showcase of the region's cultural traditions — creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere on campus.
The programme concluded successfully with active participation from the college's faculty, staff, students, and members of the local community.