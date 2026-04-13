Government Model College Deithor Celebrates 'Basant Adoroni' Spring Festival Uniting Hill and Plain Communities

A colourful spring festival brought together students, teachers, and local residents at Government Model College, Deithor, in a celebration that reflected the unique cultural blend of one of Assam's most distinctive meeting points of hills and plains.

The "Basant Adoroni" — or Spring Welcome — event was held on the college campus, organised to usher in the spring season while celebrating the harmony between the region's hill and plain communities.

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