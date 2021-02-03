Government Railway Police recovered huge cache of ammunition in Bongaigaon

Our Correspondent



Bongaigaon: Panic prevailed in New Bongaigaon Railway Station on Tuesday with the recovery of a large cache of ammunition. The patrolling party of Government Railway Police recovered the ammunition from the Dn North East Express. The IC, GRP, New Bongaigaon Railway station said that the ammunition was recovered from a bag kept in a sleeper coach. "Total 1,000 ammunition, among which were 500 ammunition of 0.32 pistol and 500 ammunition of 8 mm rifle, were recovered. No person could be nabbed here," he said.

