Hailakandi district administration asked firearms licence holders to deposit arms

In view of upcoming Assam Assembly election, the district administration has asked the fire arms licence holders to deposit their arms within February 10.

  |  3 Feb 2021 6:04 AM GMT

A Correspondent

Hailakandi: In view of upcoming Assam Assembly election, the district administration has asked the fire arms licence holders to deposit their arms within February 10. In an order issued to this effect here on Monday, District Magistrate, Megh Nidhi Dahal asked the fire arms license holders to deposit their fire arms in their respective police stations within February 10 without fail. Enforcing Section 17(3) (b) of the Arms Act 1959, Dahal stated that the order to deposit the licence fire arms has been issued in view of the ensuing Assembly election and as per instruction of the Election Commission of India for maintenance of public peace and security. The order further stated that the fire arms so deposited would remain in the safe custody of the respective police stations till the election process is over.

Firearms licence Assam Assembly election 
