Governor Lakshman Acharya Leads Way For Sustainable Rural Development in Jorhat

During his tour, Governor Lakshman Acharya visited Anganwadi centers, where he emphasized the critical role of early childhood care and nutrition in building a healthy and productive future generation. He urged stakeholders to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure that vulnerable populations receive adequate support.

The Governor also inspected Amit Sarovar, an ecological hotspot, highlighting the importance of preserving natural resources while promoting sustainable livelihoods. His visit underscored the need for eco-friendly initiatives that align with both environmental and economic goals.