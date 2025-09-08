Governor Lakshman Acharya Leads Way For Sustainable Rural Development in Jorhat

Jorhat: Governor Lakshman Acharya’s recent visit to Jorhat district marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable rural development in Assam. Focusing on environmental conservation, public health, and grassroots empowerment, the Governor engaged with key local institutions and communities to better understand their needs and chart a path for inclusive growth.
During his tour, Governor Lakshman Acharya visited Anganwadi centers, where he emphasized the critical role of early childhood care and nutrition in building a healthy and productive future generation. He urged stakeholders to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure that vulnerable populations receive adequate support.
The Governor also inspected Amit Sarovar, an ecological hotspot, highlighting the importance of preserving natural resources while promoting sustainable livelihoods. His visit underscored the need for eco-friendly initiatives that align with both environmental and economic goals.
Additionally, the Governor interacted with tea estate workers and management, recognizing the sector’s vital role in the region’s economy. He encouraged adopting sustainable agricultural practices, fair labor conditions, and community welfare programs to enhance living standards and productivity.
Governor Lakshman Acharya’s leadership in Jorhat exemplifies a balanced approach to rural development, one that integrates environmental stewardship, health priorities, and community empowerment. His proactive engagement sets a strong foundation for policies aimed at transforming rural Assam into a model of sustainable progress.
