Assam Governor felicitates 94-year-old oldest surviving teacher in Jorhat

Guwahati: On the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated Rajat Chandra Goswami, a 94-year-old primary school teacher who is also the oldest surviving retired primary school teacher of the state, at his residence at Adhar Satra, Hatigarh in Jorhat on Friday.

Governor through an initiative namely ‘Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman’ has directed all DCs to make arrangements for honouring the oldest surviving retired primary school teacher in their respective districts on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

As part of the initiative, felicitating the senior most surviving retired primary teacher in Jorhat on the occasion, the Governor said, “Goswami is not just a teacher, but a luminary who has immensely contributed to academic landscape of the district administration as well as the state”. He said that Goswami through his teaching, shaped countless students who are now serving the society in various capacities. The Governor expressed his happiness for being able to personally felicitate Shri Goswami after visiting the latter’s residence.

Reiterating the immense role played by the teachers in general, Governor Acharya remarked that the dedication and commitment of the teachers have enabled the nation witness development while preserving and carrying forward its rich intellectual legacy. He underlined that showing respect to teachers has been an integral part of India’s heritage and rightfully a tradition of the nation. The Governor moreover, observed that the teachers’ contributions are invaluable, and it is the duty of everybody to acknowledge and recognise their role in nation-building.

The Governor felicitated the nonagenarian with a citation, angavastra, shawl, garland, xorai and Japi, Gamosa, fruit basket, an umbrella and Dakshina of Rs. 51,000.

Later, the Governor visited the Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre at Kakojan in Jorhat, where he interacted with students, teachers, and parents. Reiterating the importance of a clean and green environment, he asked the stakeholders of the Anganwadi centre to plant more trees within the campus and encouraged the teachers to instill students with a spirit of green awareness among them.

Moreover, as part of his Gaon Mein Governor initiative, Acharya also visited one Amrit Sarovar at Holongparara. In his efforts of making it one of the model Amrit Sarovars he underscored the need of making an ideal centre for environment tourism. He also reiterated that such models should be replicated across the State. During his visit, he interacted with members of self-help groups, inspired them to regularly listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme and empower themselves using the government programmes and schemes.

The Governor inspected the facilities at the Sarovar, including the sheds built for the people around the pond. The Governor distributed radios and megaphones to members of self-help groups and also planted a sapling at the site, stated a press release.

