Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya seeks collective efforts for a TB-free India

Guwahati: In a significant step towards the vision of a Tuberculosis (TB)-free India, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday participated in an awareness rally held at Cinamora Central Hospital, Jorhat. The event was organized to reinforce public commitment to the national mission of eradicating TB and promoting community engagement in the fight against the disease.

As part of the initiative, Governor Acharya personally distributed Nikshay Mitra food kits to 10 TB patients, underscoring the importance of compassionate care and nutritional support in TB recovery.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor reiterated the Prime Minister’s unwavering vision of building a ‘TB Mukt Bharat’, stressing that the goal of a Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without tackling public health challenges like Tuberculosis and substance abuse. He called for a united stand to realize a Nasha Mukt’ and ‘TB Mukt’ India.

“The eradication of TB cannot be accomplished by the government alone. It requires the collective will and participation of every citizen,” said Governor Acharya. “I appeal to all to join as Nikshay Mitras and support TB patients with generosity and empathy. This is a true service to humanity.” It may be noted that the awareness rally and associated activities were part of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), which continues to engage stakeholders across sectors in the mission to eliminate TB in India by 2025, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya lauds Silchar Red Cross hospital

Also Watch: