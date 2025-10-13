Governor of Chhattisgarh Ramen Deka visits Dhekiajuli, joins Minister Ashok Singhal in Green Assam initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a moment of warm camaraderie and civic pride, Governor of Chhattisgarh Ramen Deka paid a visit to the Inspection Bungalow in Dhekiajuli on Sunday, where he was received by Dhekiajuli MLA and Assam’s Health Minister Ashok Singhal.

The meeting, marked by cordial discussions and mutual goodwill, reflected on issues of development, public welfare, and the growing bonds between states in the spirit of cooperative federalism. Minister Singhal later described the interaction as ‘an enriching exchange of ideas and experiences with a leader of exceptional insight and commitment.’

As part of the Green Assam initiative, the dignitaries also planted a sapling within the bungalow premises, symbolizing a collective pledge towards environmental preservation and sustainable growth. The moment was observed with reverence as a token of remembrance of Deka’s visit to Dhekiajuli.

Local officials and citizens present on the occasion lauded the gesture, noting that such symbolic acts inspire wider community participation in tree plantation and ecological awareness drives. The visit of the Governor added a note of prestige to the town, reinforcing Dhekiajuli’s growing recognition as a hub of civic and cultural engagement in Sonitpur district.

