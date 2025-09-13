Minister Ashok Singhal chants BJP’s guarantees to people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The state BJP released the BTC election manifesto in Guwahati on Friday and on the same day, Minister Ashok Singhal released the same manifesto at District BJP office, Thulungapuri in Kokrajhar, in the presence of MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Releasing the manifesto, ‘Shantipurna, Surukshit and Viksit BTR,’ Minister Ashok Singhal said that the BJP had prepared a roadmap for the effective development of the people of BTR that included Orunodoi to 5 lakh women of BTR, Rs 5 lakh to each religious centre and community centre in the name of Padma Shree Modaram Brahma in villages, Ayushman Bharat health insurance card to every individual, mini stadiums in all sub-divisions, land pattas to all eligible citizens, Nijutkoina scheme to all eligible girl students, Rs 250 discount on gas cylinder refills, etc.

In the manifesto, the BJP promises a life of dignity and inclusive development for every resident of the BTR, rightful equal status, a transparent merit-based recruitment process for government jobs, equal opportunities for every aspirant, a government degree college in every sub-division of BTR, a new campus of Bodoland University in Udalguri to expand higher education (already inaugurated by BTC chief Pramod Boro recently), decentralization of VCDCs to ensure inclusive and democratic local governance on the basis of elections, land pattas by inheritance to eligible citizens, and fair, seamless, and transparent delivery of benefits to all eligible women under the flagship schemes of Orunodoi, Nijut Moina, and Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

The manifesto also includes assurances for upgradation of all wooden road bridges to modern RCC bridges enhancing connectivity and safety across BTR, housing for all by providing pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin and Urban), and education opportunities for students across BTR.

