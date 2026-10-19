Graham Bazar Puja Celebrates Assam’s Tea Legacy with Eco-Friendly Pandal

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Graham Bazar Durga Puja Committee has set an inspiring example by creating a unique tea garden-themed Durga Puja pandal that celebrates the rich heritage, culture and traditions of Assam’s tea gardens.

Crafted entirely from eco-friendly bamboo and natural tea bushes, the pandal beautifully portrays the daily lives, customs and traditions of the tea garden communities. The initiative promotes sustainability by embracing a plastic-free environment and demonstrates how creativity and cultural expression can flourish with locally available, natural materials.

Manohari Tea Estate has proudly associated itself with this remarkable initiative, serving 5,000 cups of Assam tea daily throughout the Durga Puja celebrations, further highlighting the significance of tea in Assam’s cultural identity.

Speaking about the theme, Jitendra Srivastav, a member of the puja committee, said, “We have used only eco-friendly materials, and our puja pandal is attracting a huge crowd. Our theme is based on Assam tea and its 200-year-old legacy. Through this initiative, we are trying to showcase the rich heritage of Assam tea.”

The initiative stands as a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s tea heritage, the contribution of its tea garden communities, and the enduring spirit of sustainability. By blending tradition, creativity and environmental consciousness, the Graham Bazar Durga Puja Committee has created a celebration that honours the people and culture behind one of Assam’s most iconic industries.

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