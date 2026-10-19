Assam: Durga Puja celebrated in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Santipur Nabajyoti Sangha and in Association with the people, it is organizing the 55th Sri Sri Durga Puja in the Radha Krishna Mandir premises in Demow Santipur. This Puja started on October 16, and the pandal is very beautifully decorated.

The devotees came from several places near Demow to offer Puja to Durga Maa on Maha Astami on Sunday. The Maha Navami Puja will be offered on Monday.

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