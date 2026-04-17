Grand celebration of Rongali Bihu in Dhekiajuli

DHEKIAJULI: The vibrant spirit of Rongali Bihu took over Dhekiajuli as the Dhekiajuli Central Rongali Bihu Committee organized its 72nd Rongali Bihu celebration at Swahid Maidan with a four-day Bohag Bihu programme beginning from April 15.

People from all sections of society enthusiastically participated in the celebrations, turning the town into a hub of joy and cultural unity. The atmosphere resonated with the rhythmic beats of dhol, melodious Bihu songs, and energetic dance performances, creating a truly festive ambience across the areas.

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