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Grand celebration of Rongali Bihu in Dhekiajuli

The vibrant spirit of Rongali Bihu took over Dhekiajuli as the Dhekiajuli Central Rongali Bihu Committee organized its 72nd Rongali Bihu celebration at Swahid Maidan with a four-day Bohag Bihu programme beginning from April 15.
Rongali Bihu
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DHEKIAJULI: The vibrant spirit of Rongali Bihu took over Dhekiajuli as the Dhekiajuli Central Rongali Bihu Committee organized its 72nd Rongali Bihu celebration at Swahid Maidan with a four-day Bohag Bihu programme beginning from April 15.

People from all sections of society enthusiastically participated in the celebrations, turning the town into a hub of joy and cultural unity. The atmosphere resonated with the rhythmic beats of dhol, melodious Bihu songs, and energetic dance performances, creating a truly festive ambience across the areas.

Also Read: ASOMI Celebrates 10 Glorious Years With Grand Rongali Bihu Festivities In Pune

Dhekiajuli
Rongali Bihu

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