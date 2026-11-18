Guwahati: Rockstar Games will launch Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on Thursday, November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, ending a 13-year wait since the previous mainline release. The game will unlock at midnight local time worldwide, including India, where its Standard Edition starts at ₹5,999.

Rockstar Games has scheduled GTA 6's release for Thursday, November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to the supplied launch schedule, digital buyers will gain access at 12:00 AM local time across global storefronts.

Indian players will be able to start playing at 12:00 AM IST on November 19. Digital pre-loading opened on November 10, allowing buyers to download the game ahead of its official release.

The launch ends a 13-year gap following Grand Theft Auto V, which arrived in 2013. Players have been waiting through multiple changes to the game's original release schedule.

The supplied pricing details put the GTA 6 Standard Edition at ₹5,999 in India, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499. In the United States, the corresponding editions are priced at $79.99 and $99.99, respectively.

The console pre-load also requires substantial storage space, with the reported download size reaching up to 212GB. Players preparing for launch will need to account for that requirement before downloading.

Take-Two Interactive Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed the development milestone during the company's Q2 FY2027 earnings call on November 9, 2026.

"Right now, Rockstar has completed the development of GTA VI," he stated.

In an interview with Variety published November 13, Zelnick also discussed the game's pre-orders and the company's expectations.

"Pre-orders are running far in excess of our expectations, so that’s a good thing. That said, we never claim success before it occurs, so we’re just days away from beginning to see the fruits of our labor."

The comments offer an indication of the commercial expectations surrounding Rockstar's upcoming release.

Industry estimates cited in the supplied reporting notes suggest nearly 16 million pre-orders, generating more than $1.5 billion in pre-launch revenue.

Rockstar's initial launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release date has not yet been scheduled in the supplied information.

Xbox One users will have another option through Xbox Cloud Gaming, with streaming access scheduled to begin on November 19.

The game's release follows earlier delays. Rockstar initially targeted fall 2025 before moving the launch from May 26, 2026, to allow additional development polish.

With development complete, according to Zelnick, and digital pre-loading already underway, attention now turns to the November 19 launch.

The release marks the next mainline entry following GTA V's 2013 debut. Take-Two's FY2027 bookings forecast of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion also provides financial context for the company's expectations surrounding the release.