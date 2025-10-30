Great Assam School Shakeout Programme (GASSP) conducted across Hojai district

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Great Assam School Shakeout Programme (GASSP), focusing on earthquake and fire evacuation preparedness, was organized at 87 schools of Hojai district involving 33863 students and more than 500 teachers on Wednesday. The programme was conducted by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in collaboration with the Department of School Education, Government of Assam, and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Hojai district. Mock drills were minutely performed as per schedule and GASSP guidelines. The event aimed to raise awareness among students, teachers, and staff about disaster preparedness and response measures during emergencies such as earthquakes and fires. An inspection team comprising Aparupa Borgohain, Circle Officer, Lanka revenue circle, Mandira Buragohain, Project Officer, ASDMA, and District Nodal Officer, field officers of Hojai, Lanka, and Doboka revenue circles, and Fire and SDRF officials thoroughly inspected two schools.

