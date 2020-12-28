'Great books have played tremendous role in progress of human civilization'

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The six-day-long 2nd Dhakuakhana Book Fair concluded with success on Friday. On the concluding day of the extravaganza, which kicked off from December 20 at the Tai Cultural Research and Development Centre premises located in Dhakuakhana town, the open session commenced with Dr. Girin Gogoi, the president of the book fair organizing committee, in the chair and under the management of secretary Ritu Kumar Das.

The open session was inaugurated by Bhupendra Deva Goswami, the Xatradhikar of Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra. In his lecture, the Xatradhikar explained how the treasure of wisdom stored in the great books had played a tremendous role in the growth and progress of human civilization by heralding intellectual revolution.

"We must pass and disseminate the knowledge which have earned in different times of our lives, to the upcoming generations. Then they can create an environment enriched with intellectual thoughts and social responsibility. We can do this through the medium of books. Books provide us the treasure of immense knowledge deposited by the scholars and intellect they have earned through their introspection, observation and experiences," the Xatradhikar stated.

On the other hand, Prafulla Chutia, the headmaster of Dhakuakhana Girls' High School, attending the event as invited guest, said, "We attain the resources of abstract qualities which we need to mould our life from the behavioral traits and attributes in the family and of the society. The knowledge provided by books helps in enhancing the qualities. Books are really our never failing friends."

In the same event, prizes were given away to the winner students of the various competitions which were organized during the six-day long agenda of the book fair. Retired Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Gogoi, academician Bhudhar Das and other dignitaries took part in the open session as invited guests. Student of Dhakuakhana Central School, Kuhelika Das presented a Krishna Nritya.