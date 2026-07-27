Greater Komargaon Development Committee Reaches 300 Flood-Hit Families with Relief in Sivasagar

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Inspired by the legendary words of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” (“Humans are for Humanity”), the Greater Komargaon Development Committee, based in the Bokakhat Co-District of Golaghat District, organized a flood relief distribution drive for around 300 flood-affected families in Hatighuli Lahanchuk, Na-Charengia of Shilpukhuri, Betkuchi, Banmukh, and Garkosh of Betena in Sivasagar District. The relief materials distributed included rice, lentils, potatoes, biscuit packets, milk packets, soap, mosquito repellent incense, bottled drinking water, women’s undergarments, and sanitary pads.

The relief distribution programme was formally inaugurated by Prashanta Bora, vice-principal of Hemprabha Borbora Girls’ College, Golaghat. The programme was conducted by the committee’s secretary, Lachit Kakoti.

Also read: Assam floods: Nagaon district sends relief materials to Sivasagar