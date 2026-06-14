Green Journalism Workshop in Kaziranga Draws 70 Student Participants

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As part of the triennial conference of the Greater Kaziranga Press Forum, a Green Journalism Workshop was organised on Thursday at Borgosh Resort in Kaziranga. The workshop was conducted with the support of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Kaziranga Wildlife Society, Borgos Resort, and Red River Retreat. Around 70 trainees from various colleges in the Kaziranga-Bokakhat region participated in the programme. The workshop was presented through audio-visual sessions and featured renowned journalist Pronoy Bordoloi, environmental activist and environmental journalist Mubina Akhtar, and Dr Rathin Barman, Director of the Wildlife Trust of India and noted wildlife researcher, as the key resource persons.

Also Read: Over 400 students attend ‘Margdarshan’ career guidance workshop in Dhekiajuli