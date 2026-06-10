Over 400 students attend ‘Margdarshan’ career guidance workshop in Dhekiajuli

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DHEKIAJULI: A vocational training and career guidance workshop titled ‘Margdarshan’ was organised by the Dhekiajuli Shikhar Branch of Marwari Yuva Manch at Trimurti Bhawan in Dhekiajuli recently. More than 400 students from seven higher secondary schools of the greater Dhekiajuli area participated in the programme and benefited from the motivational and career-oriented sessions. The workshop was conducted by internationally recognised career coach, innovative education leader, and former IIT Guwahati student Dinesh Kumar Lahoti. During the session, he guided students on how to prepare systematically from an early stage for prestigious national-level examinations.

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