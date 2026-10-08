Green Tech and Grassroots Action Drive Guwahati's Waste Revolution

In a major boost to sustainable sanitation and urban waste management, IIT Guwahati has engineered a low-energy, nature-based system to treat highly polluted piggery wastewater.

Developed by the institute's Waste Management Research Group, the compact technology utilizes locally sourced taro plants (Colocasia esculenta) and an innovative "zig-zag flow" design.

By integrating internal baffles, the system forces swine wastewater through a prolonged path, increasing contact time with plant roots, gravel, and beneficial microorganisms.

Laboratory tests showed excellent results, dramatically reducing harmful bacteria like E. coli alongside organic pollutants, making the treated water safe for reuse in non-potable applications.

Simultaneously, the city's civic infrastructure is getting a grassroots overhaul. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has deployed "Swachh Sakhis" across urban neighborhoods.

These women-led teams streamline door-to-door garbage collection by directly collecting household user charges, driving higher source-level compliance.

Accompanied by the felicitation of 1,000 Safai Mitras and the funding of community libraries, the urban campaign works in tandem with IIT Guwahati’s decentralized agricultural sanitation.

Together, these structural and scientific advancements mark a cohesive transition toward an eco-friendly future for Assam's premier city.