Gross negligence by Power department in Assam’s Nalbari district raises serious safety concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Allegations of severe negligence and administrative apathy against the Electricity Department (APDCL) in Assam’s Nalbari district have sparked widespread public outrage, as dangerous and poorly maintained electrical infrastructure continues to threaten the lives of residents.

Across several parts of the district, electric transformers, transmission wires, and utility poles have been engulfed by dense vegetation and overgrown bushes. In many locations, transformers have been left exposed dangerously close to roadsides and residential areas, turning them into potential death traps for pedestrians and commuters.

Local residents allege that despite collecting substantial revenue through electricity bills, the department has failed to carry out even basic maintenance and safety measures. Many transformers and electric poles remain unattended for years, with no regular cleaning or inspection of surrounding vegetation. Citizens fear that during storms or heavy rainfall, these neglected installations could trigger major accidents, including electrocution or fire hazards.

Shockingly, in some areas economically weaker families have reportedly been forced to live or run small roadside businesses directly beneath high-risk transformers, ignoring possible danger in order to sustain their livelihoods. Residents blame the department for turning a blind eye to such hazardous conditions instead of taking preventive action.

The district has also been facing persistent power disruptions. According to consumers, even mild wind or rain is enough to cut electricity supply for hours. Whenever complaints are lodged, the department allegedly responds with the same explanation — “Faulty” — without addressing the root causes such as damaged lines, overgrown trees, or outdated infrastructure.

Adding to public concern, several electricity camps and departmental premises are reportedly turning into hubs for anti-social activities, including illegal drinking and gambling. Locals claim that despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to monitor or secure these government properties.

Public anger is now mounting against what many describe as a complete failure of accountability within the department. Concerned citizens have demanded an immediate district-wide safety and maintenance drive, including the clearing of vegetation around transformers and electric lines, repair of hazardous installations, and a full audit of electrical infrastructure.

Residents have warned that unless urgent corrective measures are taken, Nalbari could witness a major tragedy at any moment. The growing question among the public remains — when will the authorities finally wake up before disaster strikes?

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