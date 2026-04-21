Group Demands Halt to Excavation at Kaziranga's Hokuma Beel

A local organisation has called for an immediate halt to excavation work being carried out at Hokuma Beel, a biodiversity-rich wetland within the Kaziranga National Park area, raising concerns over its potential impact on the region's ecological balance.

The Bokakhat Construction Group submitted a memorandum to the Circle Officer of Bokakhat, signed by group President Jiten Gogoi and Secretary Jayanta Khargharia.

The group alleged that the excavation is being carried out without proper planning and without informing local residents about its possible environmental consequences — a process they say lacks transparency and adequate oversight.

They expressed concern that if left unchecked, the activity could pose a serious threat to the ecological balance of the Hokuma Beel area, which forms part of one of India's most ecologically significant national parks.

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