Guardian Minister Pijush Hazarika distributes cheques to 37 beneficiaries in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations department Pijush Hazarika distributed cheques to 37 beneficiaries under the CM's COVID-19 Widows Support Scheme at a brief function held at the new conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office here.

Also present were Member of Parliament, Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das, MLA of Borsola, Ganesh Limboo, MLA of Rangapara, Krishna Kamal Tanti, chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das, Superintendent of Police Dr Dhananjay Ghanawat, all ZP members and other senior officials of the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Pijush Hazarika said that the special scheme launched by the Chief Minister of offering Rs. 2.5 lakh to women who have lost their husbands due to COVID, reflects the government's commitment to work for the welfare of every section of society. The minister said it was an effort by the government to ease the hardships of the families which had lost their sole bread earners in the battle against COVID.

Member of Parliament, Pallab Lochan Das said that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had gained the trust of the people of the State through its people-friendly schemes and the support of the people would push it to continue to work for the all-round development of the State.

The scheme covers women from the low-income group with an annual income of less than Rs. 5 lakh, those who had lost their husbands due to COVID. A total of 883 women all across the State have been awarded this one-time financial benefit of Rs. 2.5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund under the CM's COVID-19 Widows Support Scheme.

