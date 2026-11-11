Gunfire Erupts in Nagaon Land Dispute, Eight Injured in Violent Clash

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A violent incident broke out on Monday night at No. 1 Barghuli under the jurisdiction of Chulung police outpost, Ulubari police station, in Kaliabor co-district of Nagaon district, following a long-standing land dispute. The incident, involving a clash between two groups and alleged firing, has triggered widespread tension in the area. According to allegations, a dispute over a plot of land had been continuing for several years between the families of Ufaidul Islam and Safiqul Islam. Ufaidul Islam claimed that a case concerning the disputed land had been pending before the Nagaon court for nearly 30 years. He further stated that his family had recently obtained a court decree in their favour and had subsequently been requesting the Safiqul Islam family to hand over possession of the land. However, the latter family allegedly refused to vacate the property.

Against this backdrop, Ufaidul Islam’s family reportedly initiated construction work on the disputed land on Monday night by putting up a tin-roofed structure, with the intention of taking possession of the property.

On receiving the information, a large group allegedly belonging to Safiqul Islam’s family arrived at the construction site armed with firearms and attacked members of Ufaidul Islam’s family. The group also allegedly opened fire, leaving one person injured. The person who sustained bullet injuries has been identified as Rustam Ali. He is currently undergoing treatment at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital. The six injured persons have been identified as Yusuf Ali, Ufaidul Islam, Abdul Barek, Atar Ali, Mafizul Islam, and Rashidul Islam.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police personnel from Ulubari police station and Chulung police outpost rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police have detained three persons in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.