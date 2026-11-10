Gunfire Over Family Land Dispute in Assam's Nagaon Leaves Eight Injured

Nagaon: A long-standing family land dispute took a bloody turn in the early hours of Tuesday when a masked gang opened fire at Borghuli village in the Kaliabor subdivision of Assam's Nagaon district. At least seven to eight people were critically injured, with one person sustaining direct bullet wounds during the targeted ambush.

The violent confrontation unfolded around 12:30 AM at Sapmari area in Borghuli. According to police sources, the chaos erupted when the family of Ufaidul Islam attempted to claim possession of a contested plot of land. In response, an opposing faction, allegedly orchestrated by Safikul Islam, arrived with an armed group of 20 to 30 hired men. The masked miscreants targeted Ufaidul's family, unleashing a barrage of stones and gunfire.

Among the victims, Rustam Ali suffered a severe bullet wound to his leg. He was immediately rushed to Tezpur Civil Hospital and later shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for urgent advanced surgery. "They came suddenly under the cover of darkness," a relative of the victim stated while speaking from the hospital. "Safikul hired professional goons who wore masks and carried multiple firearms to execute this attack." The other injured individuals—identified as Abdul Hakim, Rafiqul Islam, Yusuf Ali, Atar Ali, Asadul Islam, and Mofizul Islam, are undergoing treatment for severe trauma caused by heavy stone-pelting.

The area falls within the jurisdiction of the Sullung Police Patrol Post under the Uluani Police Station. A team of Assam Police personnel rushed to the location shortly after the shooting to restore order and secure the crime scene. Officials confirmed that investigators recovered two empty bullet cartridges from the spot.

A senior police official handling the case noted that the underlying land dispute is currently an active legal matter pending before a local court.

A comprehensive investigation is underway, with police launching targeted operations to track down and apprehend the absconding suspects and the hired gunmen involved.